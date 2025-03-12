Largest hydrogen fuel cell supply center in south China begins operation

Xinhua) 16:09, March 12, 2025

GUANGZHOU, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's largest oil refiner, Sinopec, has recently completed the expansion of its hydrogen fuel cell supply center in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, making it the largest facility of its kind in southern China, Science and Technology Daily reported Wednesday.

The upgraded facility now boasts a daily production capacity of 15 tonnes of hydrogen with a purity level of 99.999 percent, equating to an annual output of 5,100 tonnes. This marks a significant increase from its previous annual capacity of 1,500 tonnes before the expansion.

This development is set to significantly strengthen the region's hydrogen energy supply, further supporting the rapid growth of the hydrogen industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to the news report.

Sinopec has been actively advancing its hydrogen energy infrastructure. To date, the company has established 11 hydrogen fuel cell supply centers nationwide, alongside 142 hydrogen refueling stations.

