CTTA issues proposal to foster table tennis etiquette among spectators

March 12, 2025

To promote the healthy development of table tennis, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) issued a proposal on Tuesday, calling for observing etiquette while watching a game amid growing concerns over the negative impacts of irrational fan culture.

Aiming to maintain order on the table tennis court and showcase the good manner of Chinese spectators, the proposal advocates that fans respect athletes, coaches, referees and staff, and approach wins, losses and potential officiating disputes with a rational mindset, dealing with the outcome of the game with a fair attitude.

Do not insult, mock, defame or verbally abuse athletes, coaches, referees, staff or fellow spectators through words, gestures, written messages, images or any other means. Refrain from creating or spreading false information, and avoid engaging in rumors, personal attacks or divisive rhetoric, said the proposal.

The proposal was drafted during this year's "two sessions" amid voices to curb the detrimental impacts of extreme fan culture, such as harassment, smear campaigns, privacy violations, and even disruptions at live events.

NPC deputy Li Xiaoxia, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in table tennis, said that tackling extreme fan culture demands joint efforts across various sectors, including judicial authorities, to foster a "clean and healthy sports ecosystem."

The Table Tennis and Badminton Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China issued a statement in February, saying that they strongly condemn the irrational behaviors of some fans who insulted and slandered athletes during the recently concluded Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province.

Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based sports commentator, rebuked the extreme fan behaviors and called for fans to adopt a rational attitude towards the results of a sporting event.

"It's desirable to support all athletes on the international stage no matter who wins the title. The reason why Chinese table tennis maintains long-time dominance globally and continues to thrive is because we have various types of athletes with a diverse range of characteristics, which enable us to continuously improve our competitive strength," Wang told the Global Times.

What truly drew attention during the match is the athletes' technical and tactical performance. However, the extreme behaviors of some fans have disrupted the healthy competition environment, Wang said.

China's X-like platform Sina Weibo, along with other social media platforms, announced the shutdown of controversial athlete fan groups after the Asian Cup, with those of Chinese table tennis athletes leading the campaign.

