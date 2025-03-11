CPEC can make Pakistan gateway for int'l trade, investment: president

Xinhua) 14:16, March 11, 2025

A drone photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows a view of Rashakai Special Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port have the potential to transform Pakistan into a center of international trade and provide vital connectivity to multiple regions.

"CPEC remains central to our vision of connectivity," the president said, urging the government to prioritize these two projects to position Pakistan as a gateway linking Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, Zardari said he held fruitful discussions with the Chinese leadership during his recent visit to China and sought increased Chinese investment in CPEC to boost regional and economic integration.

"Through our recent engagements with the Chinese leadership, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation," the president added, promising that the benefits of CPEC would reach every corner of Pakistan through various development projects.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2024 shows a view of the Gwadar port in Gwadar, southwest Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

He emphasized that Pakistan's time-tested relationship with China remains a cornerstone of the country's diplomacy. "We will continue to further strengthen our economic and strategic ties with Beijing, cement our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and support the one-China policy," he stated.

Zardari highlighted the importance of domestic and regional connectivity for a prosperous Pakistan, underlining the need for a strong and efficient transport infrastructure, extensive road networks, and modernized railways.

Praising the government's positive policies to promote trade and economic growth, the president stressed the need to diversify exports by focusing on value-added goods and services, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and exploring new markets, among others.

