Pakistan keen to work with China for green development

Xinhua) 09:16, January 22, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani experts have stressed the need for further collaboration with China to promote eco-friendly special economic zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for sustainable development.

Learning from Chinese experience in developing green special economic zones, Pakistan can raise a climate competitive industry aligned with global sustainable development goals, the experts said at a recent seminar on SEZ organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), an Islamabad-based think tank.

Highlighting the inseparability of economic and environmental progress, Erfa Iqbal, in charge of SEZs Wing of Pakistan's Board of Investment, said that the country's economic development must align with global carbon emission reduction goals, and collaboration with Chinese experts to guide the transition to eco-friendly SEZ was vital.

"Of nine SEZs under CPEC, four are already operational, with progress on the remaining zones moving at full throttle," Iqbal said, adding that the SEZ model, proven globally and in China, is being applied in Pakistan to create centers of excellence for economic development.

She said that efforts to accelerate Pakistan's SEZ development, including satellite imaging, marketing plans, and incentives for foreign and local investors were being made, adding that the government-to-government, government-to-business, and business-to-business initiatives are underway to strengthen Pakistan's SEZ framework.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan-China Institute, stressed the interdependence of environmental sustainability and economic development.

"There is a need for eco-industrial parks as the next step for Pakistan's industrial growth. Green innovation supply chains, robust research and development initiatives, and financial markets are important to drive sustainability," he said.

Imran ul Haq, an Islamabad-based academic, called for adopting circular economy principles including industrial water reuse and solid waste management.

He underlined the need for standardized environmental, social, and governance reporting in Pakistan to ensure consistent implementation of green standards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)