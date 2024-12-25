Pakistan to prioritize operation of existing SEZs under CPEC: minister
ISLAMABAD, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that the country would focus on operation of existing special economic zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over establishing new ones.
Chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review progress of SEZs, the minister said that the provision of basic infrastructure, including electricity and water, in all the economic zones will be ensured, emphasizing the need for a robust monitoring mechanism for the successful implementation of the SEZs.
Iqbal also underlined the importance of ensuring investor facilitation, noting that imposing excessive costs on investors could deter their interest, and providing efficient and investor-friendly facilities is the top priority of the incumbent government.
There was a need for the development of an action plan and monitoring matrix to accelerate the population of industrial zones, he said, urging the implementation of reforms that can transform these zones into engines of economic growth.
