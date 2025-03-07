Home>>
China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure: FM
(Xinhua) 11:23, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.
"China-U.S. business relations are based on two-way and reciprocal interactions. Cooperation will bring about mutual benefit, and China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure," Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
