China-U.S. cooperation serves fundamental interests of both peoples: commerce minister
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China-U.S. cooperation serves the fundamental interests of both peoples and meets the expectations of the international community, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Thursday.
The respective success of China and the United States presents each other with opportunities, rather than threats, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
Commenting on the recent U.S. move to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods using the fentanyl issue as a pretext, Wang said this act "distorts facts and confuses right and wrong."
The U.S. trade and investment restrictions are typical acts of unilateralism and bullying that "hurt others without benefiting itself," he noted.
"Attempts to coerce or blackmail China will not succeed, nor will they intimidate China," he said.
