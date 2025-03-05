Home>>
China suspends imports of U.S. logs
(Xinhua) 10:08, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of log imports from the United States, in accordance with the relevant laws.
The suspension aims to prevent the introduction of harmful species and protect China's agricultural and forestry production, as well as its ecological security, the GAC said.
Chinese customs have recently detected quarantine pests, including bark beetles and long-horned beetles, in logs imported from the United States, according to the GAC.
