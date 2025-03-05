China launches anti-circumvention probe into imported optical fiber products from U.S.

Xinhua) 08:22, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday announced that it has launched an anti-circumvention investigation into certain optical fiber products imported from the United States.

The products under investigation are certain cut-off shifted single-mode optical fiber products, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the investigation period is six months, starting from March 4, and may be extended under special circumstances.

The ministry said it initiated the investigation after receiving an application from a domestic firm in February.

After reviewing the firm's application and related evidence in accordance with relevant regulations, the ministry concluded that the applicant's claims meet the requirements to file an anti-circumvention investigation, the statement said.

This is the first anti-circumvention investigation in China, a ministry spokesperson said, noting that the purpose of such investigations is to ensure the effect of trade remedy measures, and that many members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have engaged in such practices.

Evidence submitted by the applicant shows that U.S. exporters may have circumvented China's anti-dumping measures on related U.S. optical fiber products by exporting certain cut-off shifted single-mode optical fiber products to China.

Authorities will conduct the investigation in accordance with the law, fully protect the rights of all stakeholders, and issue an objective and impartial decision based on the results of the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Shi Xiaoli, a professor at the School of International Law, China University of Political Science and Law, said that the initiation of this investigation aligns with China's legal provisions and the common practices of WTO members, and will prevent potential circumvention practices by relevant U.S. producers or exporters.

"This will enrich China's trade remedy investigation practices and make our country's trade remedy measures more effective," she told Xinhua.

If the investigation determines that circumvention exists, China may adopt necessary anti-circumvention measures such as expanding the scope of tariffs, according to Shi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)