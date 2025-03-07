U.S. should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs: FM

Xinhua) 11:01, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The United States should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday when commenting on the U.S. move to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods using the fentanyl issue as a pretext.

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the United States itself, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

