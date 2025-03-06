Int'l Day for Dialogue among Civilizations to be celebrated on June 10: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:45, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- On June 10 this year, the international community will celebrate the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to a query regarding the recent launch of an English version of a dedicated website by the United Nations Secretariat for the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

Last year, the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously adopted a China-proposed resolution to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, Lin noted, adding that this marks the successful implementation of China's Global Civilization Initiative and constitutes a significant contribution to fostering exchanges and dialogues among diverse civilizations, as well as promoting world peace and development.

The United Nations recently launched a dedicated website to promote the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. The website is designed to highlight the common values of mankind, raise public awareness of the importance of respecting the diversity of civilizations, and focus on finding solutions to global challenges, Lin said.

On June 10 this year, the international community will celebrate the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. As the initiating country, China is ready to work with all parties to implement the spirit of the resolution, hold a variety of celebratory activities, promote exchanges and mutual learning among global civilizations, and better safeguard world peace and promote common development through dialogue among civilizations, Lin said.

