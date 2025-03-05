China to develop a package of major projects for climate change response

Xinhua) 09:56, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China plans to develop a package of major projects for climate change response and actively engage in and steer global environmental and climate governance in 2025, according to a government work report submitted on Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

