China to develop a package of major projects for climate change response
(Xinhua) 09:56, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China plans to develop a package of major projects for climate change response and actively engage in and steer global environmental and climate governance in 2025, according to a government work report submitted on Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
