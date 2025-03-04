China's Greater Bay Area sees improving connectivity: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has reported improving connectivity in infrastructure, rules and mechanisms, as well as people-to-people exchanges, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
The Greater Bay Area's development is a major national strategy, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, at a press conference.
The central government has introduced a series of policies to fully support the participation of Hong Kong and Macao in the development of the Greater Bay Area, he said.
With strong central support, Hong Kong has increased housing and land supply to address the housing needs of residents, while Macao has raised the supply of medical resources, Lou said.
The Greater Bay Area has seen robust economic development, with its total economic output surpassing 14 trillion yuan (1.95 trillion U.S. dollars) and cross-border flows of goods, funds and people becoming increasingly efficient, according to Lou.
