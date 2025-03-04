China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) makes 600 trip in 2025
Freight train X8154, which is bound for Duisburg in Germany, waits to leave Xi'an International Port in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Mar. 3, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Yuan)
In the first two months of the year, the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) made 600 trips.
