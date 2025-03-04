We Are China

China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) makes 600 trip in 2025

Ecns.cn) 14:57, March 04, 2025

Freight train X8154, which is bound for Duisburg in Germany, waits to leave Xi'an International Port in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Mar. 3, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

In the first two months of the year, the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) made 600 trips.

