China, Europe are partners that contribute to each other's success: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:00, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson said on Tuesday that China highly values its relations with Europe and the two sides are partners that contribute to each other's success.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Wednesday.

The healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations aligns with the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides, as well as the common expectations of the international community, Lou said.

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union.

"Over the past 50 years, facts have proven again and again that there are no fundamental clashes of interest or geopolitical conflicts between China and Europe; rather, they are partners that contribute to each other's success," Lou said.

