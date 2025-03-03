Consumption upgrading for fur babies fuels China's pet economy

March 03, 2025

Visitors queue up to claim gift packs at a booth during the Pet Fair Beijing 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Bin)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Fresh pet food kitchens offering in-house prepared meals with door-to-door delivery, legal services specifically tailored for pet owners, and even "wellness-focused" dog food formulas incorporating traditional Chinese medicinal herbs. Such developments, serving as latest evidence of China's booming pet economy, are being showcased at a Beijing pet fair.

The four-day Pet Fair Beijing 2025, which started on Thursday, has attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors and 13,000 brands in an exhibition area measuring about 120,000 square meters.

Exhibits cover almost all aspects of this industry -- from pet food, supplements, and toys for cats and dogs to comprehensive supply chain services including product manufacturing, packaging solutions and after-sales support.

With evolving attitudes toward pet ownership and the expansion of the domestic animal market, China's pet industry has entered a golden era of rapid development in recent years.

According to the latest China Pet Industry Annual Report, released by the Asia Pet Alliance Institute, there were 187 million pet dogs and cats nationwide by 2024, driving a market scale beyond 300 billion yuan (about 41.8 billion U.S. dollars).

Notably, 47 percent of pet owners said economic fluctuations would not compromise their care for their pets. They plan to spend more on staple foods, treats, nutritional supplements, medications and grooming products for their animal buddies.

In the pet food exhibition hall at the fair in Beijing, JIA Pet Group's brand, Legend Sandy, is being displayed via a booth with a wildlife theme that is drawing crowds of pet owners and live-streaming influencers. This brand is dazzling visitors with its premium products featuring innovative formulations such as cat and dog food enhanced with squab meat, freeze-dried raw meat delicacies, fish oil cat treats, and more such specialized offerings.

"Sales data shows that rising prices resulting from upgraded pet food haven't cooled spending from young pet owners," said Jin Guoqing, vice president of JIA Pet Group. Targeting busy yet companionship-seeking young consumers, the company plans to develop new mid-range cat food offerings to diversify options for pet households in China.

With 10 years' experience in anti-counterfeit tracking services, an exhibitor from east China's Shandong Province has expanded into pet product authentication in recent years. The company provides traceability solutions, allowing consumers to verify products through QR code scans.

"With pet owners demanding better quality control, our tracking services have grown by 60 percent annually in terms of pet food and supplies," the company's Li Cheng noted.

As refined pet care becomes a trend, new technologies like freeze-drying and multi-layer stuffing are being applied to pet staple foods and snacks, providing picky eaters with tastier and more balanced nutrition.

At a booth featuring such products, colorful freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, including broccoli, carrots, purple sweet potatoes, strawberries, blueberries, apples and more in various shapes are attracting many viewers.

Meanwhile, An Jiaran, a Beijing-based lawyer, and some of her colleagues have analyzed previous pet-related cases, sorting through regulations and industry standards in establishing the "Furry Friends Legal Team."

They provide legal services to pet companies regarding product compliance, pet breeding and many more practices, while offering pet owners consultation on adoption processes, property damage caused by their pets, and liability issues in case their pets get hurt.

"We're not just attorneys, but catalysts for industry standardization," An said.

According to Yan Jinsheng, vice president of the China Pet Industry Association, consumer awareness and attitudes toward pet care are evolving, driving the rise of new services and specialized skills in the pet industry. This shift is fostering innovation and diversification across the sector.

However, he also highlighted challenges, such as outdated policies and regulatory gaps. He emphasized the need for positive public discourse and the introduction of relevant policies and regulations to ensure the sustainable and healthy growth of China's pet economy.

