A purr-fect community in the making to show care for pets

Xinhua) 13:37, February 21, 2025

A dog is taken care of at the pet waiting lounge of Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- In the heart of Hangzhou, a vibrant metropolis in eastern China, Pangmubobo, a spirited Border Collie, experienced the joy of a pet-friendly innovation amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy shopping district.

Gone are the days of being confined in a corner; Pangmubobo now reveled in the freedom of a dedicated pet elevator. This thoughtful amenity allowed it to move freely, free from the worry of disturbing fellow passengers, marking a significant step forward in urban pet inclusivity.

Pangmubobo's tail-wagging delight is a result of the pet-friendly facilities introduced by Xixi Paradise Walk. With features like dedicated pet elevators and cozy pet restrooms, these amenities have redefined the shopping experience for furry friends and their owners alike.

Similar pet-friendly facilities are becoming increasingly common across the country. Shenzhen, in southern China, has launched a special bus route where passengers can bring their pets along. In Wenzhou, Zhejiang, the first pet-themed park has opened with fun equipment such as hurdles, slides and jump rings for pet animals.

In stark contrast to the previous cold, off-putting signs that read "No pets allowed in shopping malls" or "Pets are not permitted on board," more and more urban residents are discovering that these once rigid rules have given way to warm welcomes and genuine respect for their furry companions.

A pet-friendly community is taking shape in China, reflecting the growing importance of animals in the lives of many people.

"Petting cats and dogs has become a crucial way for many people to manage their emotions," said Xu Weirong, secretary-general of the Zhejiang Provincial Joint Conference for Pet Industry and executive director of the "Pet Economy" Research Center.

Pets help relieve workplace stress and provide emotional comfort. An increasing number of businesses, tourist destinations and shopping malls are rolling out pet-friendly policies. "They see it as a great way to improve their image, attract more people, and stimulate spending," Xu added.

Xixi Paradise Walk launched the pet-friendly program in July 2024. "Since then, we've held over 10 pet-related events, and it has really boosted our mall's customer footfall. In the second half of 2024, we saw a 20-percent increase in visitors compared to the same period last year," a staff member told Xinhua.

The 2025 China Pet Industry White Paper shows that since 2024, the country's pet market has been growing steadily. On average, people spent 2,961 yuan (about 413 U.S. dollars) per dog per year, which is 3 percent higher than in 2023. For cats, the average annual spending was 2,020 yuan, up 4.9 percent from 2023.

Pet owners are now spending more on things like housing and transportation, as well as entertainment and fun, rather than just basic needs like food and clothing. As a result, they are calling for a more pet-friendly society.

Savvy businesses have recognized the unmet needs, particularly in the realm of travel, and are quickly adapting to address them.

This year's Spring Festival travel rush saw many Chinese airlines launch premium "Pets in Cabin" services. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport opened China's first dedicated pet lounge in 2024 -- a spacious facility equipped with air quality monitors, species-specific zones and play areas.

Pet-friendly accommodation is also becoming more common. Shen Jiangrong, vice president of the homestay association in Moganshan, a popular tourist destination renowned for its silver creeks, pale green trees and a laid-back vibe, said that out of the 800-plus homestays in Moganshan, over half are now pet-friendly and allow guests to bring their pets along.

"You can see the 'pet-friendly' label on online booking platforms," Shen said. "The promotion of pet-friendly services has really picked up over the last three years."

According to Shen, homestay owners were earlier worried about extra cleaning costs and potential trouble from pets, so they were not keen on the idea of accepting pets. But pet owners do not want to leave their beloved animals behind when they travel and always check ahead to see if they can bring their pets, which has given rise to the option for more pet-friendly services.

Short-distance travel is also becoming more convenient. Ride-hailing platform DiDi's "pet express" service officially went live in early November 2024. According to DiDi, in June 2024, the platform held a user poll on desired features, and "pet express" ranked third in popularity. Whether it is for enjoying outdoor time or rushing pets to the vet, pet owners have a strong demand for reliable pet transportation services.

"As the pet-raising rate reaches a certain level, it will inevitably drive the entire society to become more and more pet-friendly," said Qi Yuge, deputy secretary-general of the animal welfare division of the Chinese Veterinary Medical Association.

However, conflicts between humans and animals persist. Incidents of animals injuring people occur from time to time, sparking heated discussions on social media. How to improve the efficiency of social management and the responsibility of pet owners often becomes a contentious topic.

"At present, our society as a whole has not yet established and formed unified standards and norms for pet-friendly practices. There are no widely applicable guidelines for what constitutes true pet-friendliness," Qi admitted.

"A pet-friendly community is not just about allowing pets everywhere. Public spaces need to plan for risks and step up management," said Xu. For example, malls should check whether pets have the necessary licenses, ID tags, and vaccination records. They should also prepare for unexpected issues, like pets getting stressed, and related service staff need training and plans to handle possible conflicts, he noted.

Organizing interactive events can also foster greater social acceptance for pets and their owners. For instance, a pet therapy session hosted by the Jinshahu community in Qiantang District, Hangzhou, proved to be a successful initiative. Pet owners shared that the event strengthened their emotional connection with their animals, while even some non-pet owners offered positive feedback.

"I've never been particularly interested in pets, but the therapy session changed my perspective. They're really adorable," said one participant.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)