Cat litter capital supplies world pet owners with quality choices

February 13, 2025

HOHHOT, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Nestled in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is a place where every corner seems to be purring with productivity. Welcome to Ningcheng County, which has quietly clawed its way to global fame as the "Cat litter capital of China."

The county, one of the world's largest producers of cat litter, now boasts an annual output exceeding 2 million tonnes. It now supplies nearly half of China's car litter market and collaborates with over 1,400 international brands, delivering high-quality cat litter to pet lovers around the globe.

As the Chinese New Year festivities concluded and the firecrackers faded into distant echoes, Ningcheng's cat litter factories sprang back to life with the energy of a kitten chasing a ball of yarn. At Ningcheng Xingmei Technology Co., Ltd., a state-of-the-art smart factory, brand-new automated production lines have revolutionized the manufacturing process.

From raw material input to final packaging, every step at the factory is automated, not only boosting efficiency but also addressing the dust issues that have long plagued traditional cat litter production, giving the litter a fresh, dust-free "catwalk" to success.

Wang Mingming, the company's general manager, said that technological innovation has been the key to their success. "Our product pass rate has soared from 70 percent to 90 percent, meeting the stringent standards of the international high-end market," he said. The factory now churns out around 600 tonnes of cat litter daily, with 80 percent of its output destined for overseas markets.

Ningcheng's rise to prominence in the global cat litter market is largely due to its abundant natural resources. The region boasts a reserve of 16 million tonnes of bentonite, with potential reserves estimated at a staggering 2 billion tonnes. This clay's exceptional water absorption and clumping properties make it the ideal raw material for cat litter, giving the county a unique industrial edge.

To better serve the global clients, local companies are actively innovating their marketing strategies. Haisen Huachong (Inner Mongolia) Bentonite Technology Co., Ltd. has established a global e-commerce marketing center. Here, more than 30 live-streamers, speaking four languages, interact directly with global consumers online. This innovative approach has introduced many international consumers to the high-quality cat litter made in China.

Since resuming work after the holiday, online sales have increased by some 50 percent compared to before the Spring Festival, according to the live-streamers.

"Ningcheng's cat litter companies have become an essential part of the global pet supplies supply chain," said Zhang Wenhan, president of the Ningcheng Cat Litter Industry Association.

With the booming global pet economy, local companies are transitioning their products from traditional industrial packaging to smaller, family-friendly sizes, while developing low-dust and dust-free eco-friendly products, Zhang added.

In 2023, Ningcheng's cat litter industry achieved a total output value of 900 million yuan (about 125 million U.S. dollars). This year, the county plans to further expand its cat litter industry, aiming to reach an output value of 1.2 billion yuan and export earnings of 298 million yuan, said local authorities.

