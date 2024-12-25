Growing careers in China's pet industry boom

A qualification test of pet groomers is held at the headquarters of Favor Pets, a chain brand offering pet services, in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Li Yabin, 29, who previously worked in business management, decided to leave her job and pursue a career in the pet industry after losing her beloved dog to illness.

"I felt an overwhelming sense of helplessness as I watched my dog pass away," Li said. "That experience made me realize the importance of gaining knowledge about proper pet care."

She then spent three months researching the pet industry nationwide and was excited to discover its vast potential, fueled by strong consumer demand and diverse business opportunities.

Since June, Li has been studying a series of professional courses, including pet grooming, pet training and pet healthcare -- all included in the 2022 edition of China's occupational classification code -- and plans to start her own business in the near future.

Li is one of many drawn to new careers in China's rapidly growing pet sector. According to the 2025 China Pet Industry White Paper, the number of pet dogs and cats in the country's urban areas reached 124 million, an increase of 2.1 percent year on year. The urban pet (dogs and cats) consumer market grew by 7.5 percent in 2024 from 2023, hitting 300.2 billion yuan (about 41.77 billion U.S. dollars).

"The pet industry is fast growing, which contributes to the emergence and boom of pet-related professions," said Yan Jinsheng, vice president of China Pet Industry Association and head of Favor Pets, a Beijing-based chain brand dedicated to pet-related vocational training.

Favor Pets has witnessed a significant rise in trainees in recent years, cultivating over 30,000 pet groomers, 4,000 pet trainers and 500 pet healthcare technicians.

"A burgeoning field, the pet sector faces strong competition and rapid technological advancements," said Yan. He noted that unlike in the past when practitioners relied on experience to enter the field, an increasing number of trainees are now opting to acquire professional knowledge and certifications, with many, like Li, preferring to develop comprehensive skill sets rather than specializing in a single profession.

Yan highlighted the potential of the pet healthcare profession, which often involves non-invasive treatments, such as massage and exercise, to help pets regain function, strength and range of movement.

Yan said that with the growing number of pets in China, the demand for healthcare services is rapidly increasing. "Healthcare can be offered as a basic service in pet stores, similar to grooming services, as well as in pet rehabilitation centers, which are expected to be widely established in the future," he added.

A pet trainer trains a dog in Shanghai, east China, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua)

More than a decade ago, pet trainers had already been recognized as one of the new professions in the country. While still considered an emerging occupation today, they are required to master knowledge in areas such as pet mental health, relationship maintenance and social interaction training, going beyond the traditional behavioral training that was emphasized in the past.

"Pet trainers are now expected to train pets to become good-mannered, as the growing number of pets has driven the need for a society where people and pets coexist harmoniously," said Qian Di, head of Your Hakimi, a Shanghai-based company specializing in pet trainer training and organizing pet-themed business activities.

According to Qian, the company has trained over 30 pet trainers since its establishment in June last year, most of whom are post-80s to post-00s. "They are all pet enthusiasts, financially stable and well-educated. They are optimistic about the pet industry," he said.

Wang Yan, in her 30s, quit her job in financial accounting to receive training as a pet trainer in Your Hakimi earlier this year. In November, she passed the exam and obtained her primary certification.

Now embracing her new role, Wang participates in many pet-themed activities and has observed a rising number of pet owners eager to train their pets to be good-mannered. She has recognized the growing demand for pet training and is confident in the promising future of her new profession.

The flourishing professions enrich the pet service market and meet pet owners' changing demands, said Wu Yi, an associate professor at the College of Animal Science and Technology at China Agricultural University.

Wu pointed out that the development of new professions faces challenges, such as a shortage of skilled professionals and unclear industry certification standards. She emphasized the need to strengthen professional training and education, and called for government policies and guidance from industry associations to help standardize market practices and promote the healthy development of these professions.

