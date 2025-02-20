Thriving exotic pet market unleashes major market potential

Xinhua) 10:25, February 20, 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- As China's pet economy continues to evolve, the types of species that are being kept as pets are also expanding, fueling the rapid growth of a vibrant and burgeoning exotic pet market.

The exotic pet market refers to the trade and sale of non-traditional or unusual animals that are kept as pets. Unlike common pets such as dogs, cats or fish, exotic pets typically include unconventional species, from reptiles, amphibians and marine creatures to small mammals and insects.

In the Year of the Snake, pet stores specializing in snakes and other reptiles have emerged as hotspots for young people.

Nestled in the bustling Huangpu District of Shanghai, the Zenki Exotic Pet Experience Store has become a trendy go-to place for young people.

This 160-square-meter store is home to an incredible array of exotic pets, including snakes, lizards, spiders, tree frogs, raccoons, hamsters, cats and dogs. Among them, the reptiles displayed in glass cases are the most popular ones.

For just 88 yuan (about 12 U.S. dollars), customers can dive into a two-hour pet interaction experience. With the help of the friendly staff members, they can get up close and personal with any pet in the store.

"Since the Year of the Snake kicked off, business has been hopping," said store owner, Cui Dejun, adding that the store welcomes about 60 customers on weekends, most of whom are young people.

In his store, there are about 40 snakes available for interaction. The prices of common species range from a few hundred to over two thousand yuan, with the brightly colored corn snakes being the most popular.

Cui began his journey in the reptile trade back in 2016 and took a bold leap in 2022 by launching an interactive petting experience at his store.

What started as a modest 6-square-meter shop has now blossomed into a spacious 160-square-meter haven for exotic pet lovers. Over the years, his business has evolved from simply selling reptiles to offering immersive pet interaction experiences, fueled by a growing fascination with exotic animals.

A pet vlogger surnamed Li, more widely known by his millions of followers as Old Li, has also risen to stardom by documenting the daily lives of his many exotic pets on short video platforms.

Even Old Li himself isn't entirely sure how many pets he has in his home. His collection includes Devon Rex cats, geckos, lizards, tree frogs, turtles, hamsters, gerbils, golden hamsters, reed frogs, with new additions still making their way through his doors.

The 2025 China Pet Industry White Paper reveals a growing, though not quite striking, trend in exotic pet ownership in 2024.

According to the white paper, approximately 17.07 million people in China are keeping exotic pets, with a market size nearing 10 billion yuan.

In particular, the proportion of pet owners keeping aquatic species increased by 0.6 percentage points in 2024 year on year, while reptile owners rose by 2.9 percentage points. Similarly, ownership of rodents and birds each saw a 0.7 percentage point increase.

"The market size is growing every year, especially as young people are always looking for pets that are different from the norm," said Cui.

Old Li also relates strongly to this trend and has observed that his clientele is becoming more varied.

"The growth rate of young female exotic pet owners is the most noticeable, accounting for over half of the total," he said, adding that ornamental fish, amphibians, reptiles and even aquatic plants have become new favorites among young women.

