Kai Tak Sports Park debuts in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:31, March 03, 2025

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, addresses the inauguration of the Kai Tak Sports Park in south China's Hong Kong on March 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Kai Tak Sports Park was inaugurated Saturday in Hong Kong, setting the city's largest sports facility for myriad mega events.

Formerly the Kai Tak Airport, the Kai Tak Sports Park now takes on an even more promising role as the largest sports, entertainment and mega event complex in Hong Kong's history, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said while addressing the ceremony.

Photo taken on March 1, 2025 shows a cultural performance at the opening ceremony of the Kai Tak Sports Park in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

"Today, we are witnesses to a state-of-the-art new stage for Hong Kong. And like this very stadium's retractable roof, the sky is the limit," he said.

A gala celebrating the debut on Saturday night featured lion dances and a fencing performance by actor Donnie Yen and Paris 2024 gold medalist fencer Vivian Kong Man Wai of Hong Kong, China.

The opening of the sports park was much-anticipated because it is a key element in Hong Kong's aspiration of becoming a home for mega events. Tickets to the ceremony were sold out within half an hour of the opening of sales on Feb. 21, with as many as 130,000 people queuing online for purchase.

Photo taken on March 1, 2025 shows table tennis players performing on stage at the opening ceremony of the Kai Tak Sports Park in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Spanning 28 hectares, the Kai Tak Sports Park houses three venues, a 50,000-seat main stadium, a 10,000-seat indoor sports center and a 5,000-seat public sports ground. The main stadium is complete with a retractable roof and a flexible pitch system suited to sports and entertainment events under varied weather conditions.

The sports park has landed a slew of mega events, including multiple games of the 15th National Games, which will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November.

Residents can avail themselves of children's playgrounds, courts and bicycle trails in the sports park's 8-hectare leisure space.

