53rd Hong Kong Arts Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 14:06, March 01, 2025

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The 53rd Hong Kong Arts Festival opened on Friday at the Hong Kong Cultural Center, impressing tourists and residents with exquisite works of art that represent Hong Kong's cultural heritage and creative vitality.

Addressing the occasion, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee noted that the Hong Kong Arts Festival is an important cultural event in the international art world. He emphasized that it embodies the spirit of Hong Kong as an international metropolis and provides a platform for top artists from home and abroad to innovate and showcase their talents.

As the arts festival enters its 53rd year, Lee remarked that it attracts many Hong Kong citizens as well as tourists from the Chinese mainland and overseas to watch a series of performances. It also drives the coordinated development of Hong Kong's culture, creative industries, tourism, and event economy.

In the Development Blueprint for Hong Kong's Tourism Industry 2.0, released in December 2024, the HKSAR government has identified "culture + tourism" as one of the key development directions. This aims to present diversified art performances and activities through brand projects such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, Lee stated.

This year's festival features more than 1,300 artists from the HKSAR, the Chinese mainland, and around the world, presenting more than 45 exciting programs and 125 performances. These include music, opera, dance, multimedia shows, and interactive experiences using VR technology, along with various educational and outreach activities.

