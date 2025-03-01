53rd Hong Kong Arts Festival kicks off
HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The 53rd Hong Kong Arts Festival opened on Friday at the Hong Kong Cultural Center, impressing tourists and residents with exquisite works of art that represent Hong Kong's cultural heritage and creative vitality.
Addressing the occasion, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee noted that the Hong Kong Arts Festival is an important cultural event in the international art world. He emphasized that it embodies the spirit of Hong Kong as an international metropolis and provides a platform for top artists from home and abroad to innovate and showcase their talents.
As the arts festival enters its 53rd year, Lee remarked that it attracts many Hong Kong citizens as well as tourists from the Chinese mainland and overseas to watch a series of performances. It also drives the coordinated development of Hong Kong's culture, creative industries, tourism, and event economy.
In the Development Blueprint for Hong Kong's Tourism Industry 2.0, released in December 2024, the HKSAR government has identified "culture + tourism" as one of the key development directions. This aims to present diversified art performances and activities through brand projects such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, Lee stated.
This year's festival features more than 1,300 artists from the HKSAR, the Chinese mainland, and around the world, presenting more than 45 exciting programs and 125 performances. These include music, opera, dance, multimedia shows, and interactive experiences using VR technology, along with various educational and outreach activities.
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- New budget guides Hong Kong's economy towards steady growth: various sectors
- Hong Kong unveils new budget to restore fiscal balance, foster new growth drivers
- Hong Kong to step up cooperation with ASEAN, Middle East markets
- AI at core of developing new quality productive forces in Hong Kong: financial secretary
- Hong Kong outlines plans to leverage strategic positioning, boost global connectivity
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.