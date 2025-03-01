China, UAE hold trade promotion event in Dubai

Xinhua) 13:15, March 01, 2025

DUBAI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, which also serves as a promotion event for the third China International Supply Chain Expo, was held in Dubai on Thursday, gathering over 120 business representatives and resulting in multiple trade and investment agreements.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, emphasized in his speech that the council is committed to enhancing bilateral economic and trade cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) business community under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ren highlighted key areas for collaboration, including trade, energy, infrastructure, new energy and the digital economy, while emphasizing the need to strengthen industrial and supply chain ties and expand multilateral business partnerships.

Maria Kassem, assistant undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Economy, said China remains the UAE's largest trading partner, with deepening economic ties driving investment and industrial development. She expressed confidence in further expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening China-UAE relations.

During the event, the China International Exhibition Group promoted the upcoming third edition of the expo.

Chinese Consul General to Dubai, Ou Boqian, noted that the expo is increasingly recognized as an important international public good, setting a new benchmark for global supply chain cooperation and trade development.

