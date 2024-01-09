UAE president, Blinken stress need for avoiding Gaza conflict's expansion

Xinhua) 08:42, January 09, 2024

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 8, 2024. President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed here on Monday the importance of avoiding the expansion of conflict in the region and finding a clear solution to achieve regional stability. (WAM/Handout via Xinhua)

ABU DHABI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed here on Monday the importance of avoiding the expansion of conflict in the region and finding a clear solution to achieve regional stability.

During their meeting in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve their shared interests.

They also touched on several regional and international issues of mutual concern and the events in the Middle East, especially those in the occupied Palestinian territories and the serious repercussions of the Gaza crisis on peace, stability, and security in the region.

The UAE president stressed the need to work on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians' lives, ensure the establishment of permanent and safe mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip without hindrance, and prevent their displacement.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 8, 2024. President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed here on Monday the importance of avoiding the expansion of conflict in the region and finding a clear solution to achieve regional stability. (WAM/Handout via Xinhua)

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 8, 2024. President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed here on Monday the importance of avoiding the expansion of conflict in the region and finding a clear solution to achieve regional stability. (WAM/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)