Renowned Chinese-American collector devoted to preserving legacy of Flying Tigers

People's Daily Online) 15:28, February 28, 2025

Believing that the story of the Flying Tigers should be shared with more people and that the China-U.S. friendship forged in the crucible of war should be passed down through generations, Pedro Chan, a renowned Chinese-American collector and head of the American Flying Tigers Institute, has devoted decades to acquiring relics of the Flying Tigers.

Pedro Chan, a renowned Chinese-American collector and head of the American Flying Tigers Institute, and his wife (first and second from the left) donate historical relics of the Flying Tigers to the National Museum of China. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Chan donates artifacts shortly after collecting them. To date, he has donated approximately 20,000 pieces of historical relics related to overseas Chinese, the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, and the Flying Tigers, formally known as the American Volunteer Group (AVG) of the Chinese Air Force.

A total of 39 cultural institutions in China, including the National Library of China, the National Museum of China, and the Flying Tigers Memorial Hall in Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County, Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province, have received historical relics donated by Chan.

He has also donated artifacts to 14 American organizations, such as the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Hawaii and the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum in Louisiana.

A Flying Tigers enthusiast in the eyes of those who know him, Chan has been collecting and donating historical relics of the Flying Tigers, including military uniforms, medals, photographs, letters, and other personal items of AVG members, since 2007.

Chan's Flying Tigers collection comes from two main sources: gifts from friends and online purchases. Since 2007, he has spent $10,000 to $20,000 per month acquiring these relics.

"The value of the Flying Tigers relics lies in their historical significance," Chan explained, reflecting on how he believes spending $9,000 on a contract signed by a member of the Flying Tigers during their time in China was worthwhile.

Photo shows a uniform of the Flying Tigers displayed in the collection room of Pedro Chan, a renowned Chinese-American collector and head of the American Flying Tigers Institute. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"When I bought this contract for $9,000, some people called me a fool, saying I spent so much on a piece of paper. But to me, I wasn't buying paper—I was buying history. In that sense, the price was actually quite cheap," Chan said, noting that in his eyes, the contract is a historic document that witnessed the gradual victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Born into a family of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners in Macao in 1946, Chan went to the U.S. for his studies when he was young. He has since established 11 medical clinics in Los Angeles, thanks to his excellent medical expertise.

His dedication to collecting historical relics of the Flying Tigers was sparked by an unexpected encounter about 20 years ago, when the wife of a Flying Tigers veteran approached him with two military uniforms, asking if he was interested in them.

The well-preserved uniforms became the catalyst for his collection. "When I saw those uniforms, it felt like a beam of light entered my heart," he recalled. "I knew this was something meaningful I was meant to pursue."

Reflecting humbly on his decades-long passion for preserving the historical legacy of this iconic group of American volunteer pilots who fought alongside the Chinese during World War II, Chan said that as a Chinese-American, he feels it is his duty to preserve these artifacts. Finding them a "home," he said, is the most rewarding part of his collection journey.

"These Flying Tigers artifacts bear witness to the interaction and cooperation between China and the U.S. during World War II, and they help promote the development of China-U.S. friendship," he noted.

Chan strongly agrees with Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks that the hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the two societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels.

In addition to preserving artifacts, Chan has also made efforts to promote cultural exchanges between China and the U.S., which, he said, has deepened his understanding of the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Recently, Chan has been busy preparing for upcoming forums and exhibitions dedicated to the Flying Tigers, which will be held to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

These events will feature Flying Tigers-related collections from museums in both countries and include U.S. organizations tied to the Flying Tigers, veterans and Chinese-American communities, according to Chan.

Chan noted that he hopes to ensure that the China-U.S. friendship forged in the crucible of war endures and is passed down from generation to generation.

"It's a win-win situation—for the past, present, and future," he said.

