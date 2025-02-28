China urges U.S. to withdraw probe into copper imports

Xinhua) 09:20, February 28, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday urged the United States to withdraw its Section 232 probe into copper imports as soon as possible, stating that its so-called accusation that China uses subsidies and excess capacity to undermine competition is entirely unfounded.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference while responding to a query about the U.S. move to launch a Section 232 investigation into imported copper.

"The U.S. investigation is a unilateral and protectionist act carried out under the pretext of 'national security'," He said, adding that the act will further undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system and disrupt the stability of global production and supply chains.

An experts panel from the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled as early as 2022 that the U.S. Section 232 tariff measures violate the WTO rules, according to the spokesperson.

Notably, China is a net importer of refined copper and exports only a small amount of copper products, He said.

If the United States insists on imposing additional tariffs and other restrictive measures, China will resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

Responding to the progress of consultation between the countries' trade departments, He said China is firmly opposed to the U.S. unilateral tariff measures and is willing to resolve the issue through dialogue and consultation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)