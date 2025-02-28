China warns that U.S. proposal to levy port fees on Chinese ships could backfire
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry on Thursday said that charging fees on Chinese ships entering U.S. ports would disrupt global supply chains and backfire on the U.S. economy and employment.
He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference when commenting on the Office of the United States Trade Representative's (USTR's) proposal to levy such fees.
If the United States insists on imposing port fees, He said, it will drive up global shipping costs and disrupt the stability of global supply chains.
Such measures would also increase domestic inflationary pressures in the United States, weaken the global competitiveness of U.S. goods, and harm U.S. consumers and businesses, the spokesperson warned.
The USTR office on Feb. 21 announced that it is seeking public comment on proposed actions in the Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, including the imposition of port fees.
The U.S. Section 301 investigation is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism which seriously violates World Trade Organization rules, He noted.
China urges the United States to respect the facts and multilateral rules, and refrain from going farther down the wrong path, the spokesperson said, noting that China will monitor U.S. actions closely and take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
