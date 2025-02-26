China ready to work with U.S. for mutually beneficial business cooperation: vice minister

Xinhua) 15:34, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to enhance communication with the United States to create a stable expectation and sound policy environment for mutually beneficial cooperation between business communities of the two countries, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said during a meeting with a U.S. company counselor.

China-U.S. economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, and confrontation and conflict should not be the choice of either side, said Wang, also the China international trade representative, during a Monday meeting with Myron Brilliant, senior counselor to Albright Stonebridge Group.

They exchanged views on topics such as China-U.S. economic and trade ties, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Wang stressed that the two countries should strengthen cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

China's high-quality economic development will provide more opportunities for foreign-funded enterprises, the vice minister said. He also stated China's position on issues such as the U.S. unilateral imposition of additional tariffs on China.

Brilliant said there are broad opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. He also expressed hope that the two governments would enhance dialogue and communication, building more bridges rather than walls.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)