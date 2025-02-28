Preliminary plans in place for China-U.S. defense exchanges: spokesperson
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said there have been some preliminary plans and arrangements for exchanges between the Chinese and U.S. militaries in the foreseeable future.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference that relevant information will be released in due course.
Wu made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about whether China is concerned that the personnel changes in the U.S. military leadership could impact China-U.S. military relations, as well as recent communications between the two militaries since the new U.S. administration took office.
Noting that China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, Wu said that China and the United States maintain effective communication through military diplomatic channels.
He expressed the hope that the U.S. side will work with China toward a common objective, be guided by the consensus between the two country's heads of state, strengthen communication and dialogue, properly handle disagreements and differences, and conduct substantive cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.
"In this way, it is hoped that the China-U.S. military-to-military relations get off to a good start and continue to grow further," he said.
