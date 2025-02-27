'Dougong Grandpa' devotes over 50 years to conservation of ancient Chinese buildings

People's Daily Online) 11:01, February 27, 2025

Wang Yongxian assembles a dougong model. (Photo/Lu Pengyu)

Wang Yongxian, born in 1950 in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, never imagined his videos about dougong, a traditional construction method, would rack up over 20 million views and attract hundreds of thousands of followers in just a few years.

Since 1972, Wang has dedicated his career to the conservation of China's ancient architectural treasures. He participated in the protection and renovation projects of many ancient buildings in the province, including Foguang Temple, Chongfu Temple, and the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian county, which is the tallest all-wooden structure tower in the world that still exists.

The former director of the research office under the Shanxi Ancient Architecture Institute has found unlikely fame in his golden years by popularizing ancient Chinese architecture through livestreams and short videos, earning the affectionate nickname "Dougong Grandpa" from his online fans.

Ancient architecture is a complex subject—how could he make it accessible to the public? Wang decided to start with the dougong.

What exactly is a dougong? Dougong is a unique architectural structure in ancient China, positioned at the intersection of vertical columns and horizontal beams. The "gong" refers to the arching, weight-bearing layers that extend outward from the top of the columns, while the "dou" are the square wooden blocks placed between these arches. Together, they form the intricate dougong system, an essential structural and decorative feature of ancient Chinese architecture for thousands of years.

Many netizens asked, "How are dougong brackets made?" or "What do the joints inside look like?" Wang realized that people struggle to see these structures' inner workings when visiting ancient sites. So, he built a model based on the Jinci Temple's Shengmu Hall's dougong, disassembled it piece by piece, and showcased its intricate craftsmanship—making it crystal clear for his audience.

To truly help people understand ancient architecture, he knew that knowledge alone wasn't enough—it had to be fun, too. Besides livestreams, Wang also produces short educational videos breaking down architectural elements. With illustrations and 3D models, he simplifies complex terms, making them easy to grasp for viewers of all backgrounds.

Growing up in Shanxi, a province rich in ancient buildings, Wang never imagined he would become a "temple repairman."

At 22, Wang joined the cultural relics working committee of Shanxi Province (predecessor to the Shanxi Cultural Relics Bureau) working on surveys, mapping, and restoration of ancient buildings. For years, he roamed the wilderness, dedicating himself to the preservation of temples and pagodas.

Wang Yongxian is featured in an episode of a video of popularizing ancient Chinese architecture. (Photo/Lu Pengyu)

At that time, many valuable historical buildings had suffered severe damage from natural elements, leaving them dilapidated and on the brink of collapse. Wang saw himself as a "firefighter" on the front lines, racing against time to rescue these structures.

One of these structures was the Shengmu Hall, which faced imminent collapse. In 1989, Wang joined a team to conduct comprehensive surveys of the structure and develop a detailed restoration plan. He took part in the entire restoration project of the hall, which was completed in 1996.

"It's our responsibility to restore nearly-collapsed ancient buildings without altering their original appearance," Wang said.

In his early 20s, Wang once dreamed of a more glamorous city life and even considered changing jobs. But witnessing the dedication and sacrifice of senior experts changed his mind.

One day, while accompanying renowned Chinese architectural historian Luo Zhewen to inspect the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian county, Wang watched as Luo—despite being in his sixties—climbed precarious beams inside the tower without any safety railing. This unwavering commitment deeply moved him.

"I must pass the baton of protecting ancient buildings to younger generations, turning our predecessors' spirit into action," Wang said.

Beyond preserving physical structures, the craftsmanship and restoration techniques of ancient builders—traditionally passed down orally—are intangible cultural treasures that need safeguarding.

In 2017, Wang was hired to work as a lecturer at Taiyuan Normal University in Taiyuan, teaching courses on the restoration and preservation of ancient architecture to students.

It was casual conversations with students during break time that inspired him to use short videos to popularize knowledge about ancient Chinese buildings.

"I hope to collect and organize more ancient architectural materials while I still can, create higher-quality videos, share with enthusiasts and young people alike to help them transform their passion into expertise, and let fine traditional Chinese culture nourish more young people," Wang said.

