China indicts over 4,700 people for medical insurance fraud in 2024: top procuratorate

Xinhua) 16:40, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorates in China indicted over 4,700 individuals for medical insurance fraud in 2024, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) told a press conference on Wednesday.

Last year, the SPP, in collaboration with various authorities, launched a nationwide special campaign to crack down on issues in violation of the laws and regulations related to medical insurance funds, and also released a guideline on handling criminal cases involving medical insurance fraud.

In the first 11 months of 2024, procuratorial organs across the country prosecuted 255,000 individuals for dangerous driving, a 16.8 percent drop from the previous year. During the same period, the procuratorates also prosecuted 48,000 individuals for drug-related crimes, according to the SPP.

In 2024, Chinese procuratorates at all levels severely, strictly and promptly punished crimes resulting in the death of multiple people, particularly the major heinous crimes, extreme crimes, and crimes endangering public security with an aim to retaliate against society, the SPP said.

