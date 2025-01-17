China's medical insurance fund balanced in 2024

Xinhua) 16:13, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's medical insurance fund last year achieved a balanced budget, with a slight surplus, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the fund, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).

A total of 6.7 billion outpatient settlements were covered by basic medical insurance in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 19 percent, the NHSA told a press conference on Friday.

Maternity insurance fund expenditure amounted to 143.2 billion yuan (19.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024 -- a 33.9-percent increase from the previous year, the NHSA revealed.

