Home>>
China's medical insurance fund balanced in 2024
(Xinhua) 16:13, January 17, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's medical insurance fund last year achieved a balanced budget, with a slight surplus, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the fund, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).
A total of 6.7 billion outpatient settlements were covered by basic medical insurance in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 19 percent, the NHSA told a press conference on Friday.
Maternity insurance fund expenditure amounted to 143.2 billion yuan (19.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024 -- a 33.9-percent increase from the previous year, the NHSA revealed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to tighten medical insurance fund supervision using traceability codes
- China rolls out nationwide reform to allow shared access to employee health insurance accounts
- China's latest bulk procurement of medical consumables brings hope to many
- China further expands basic medical insurance portfolio
- China enhances rare disease fight via increased medicine insurance coverage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.