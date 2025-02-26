China's heavy-duty AGVs are rapidly expanding into international markets

As industries such as logistics and manufacturing continue to upgrade, ports and factories increasingly require automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to handle ultra-heavy loads. This growing demand has created vast market opportunities for heavy-duty AGVs.

In recent years, China's heavy-duty AGV sector has experienced rapid growth, driven by strong innovation capabilities and a reputation for reliable products. Many Chinese companies have not only solidified their presence in the local market but rapidly expanded into international markets.

Automated guided vehicles work at a full-automated terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jingang)

Since the beginning of 2025, the factory of Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd. (Lonyu) has been bustling with activity. Production lines are running at full capacity, and heavy-duty AGVs are undergoing intensive manufacturing and testing.

"We've been busy since the start of this year. In January alone, we received overseas orders worth 13 million yuan ($1.78 million)," said Ren Zhiyong, Lonyu's chairman.

Heavy-duty AGVs are automated guided vehicles designed to carry loads exceeding two tons. They can provide automated and highly efficient solutions for transporting ultra-heavy, oversized, and extra-long materials. Widely adopted in industries such as automotive manufacturing, steel and metallurgy, and port logistics, they have become essential tools for improving production efficiency and reducing operational costs.

The heavy-duty AGV market is experiencing robust growth. Take the outdoor heavy-duty AGV segment as an example - data suggests that from 2021 to 2026, the sector's compound annual growth rate in China will approach 25 percent.

Jaten Robotics, a leading high-tech company specializing in robot and automation, based in Foshan, south China's Guangdong province, has recognized significant market potential for heavy-duty AGVs, as they can effectively meet the material handling needs in the local ceramics industry.

"I've visited so many manufacturing plants and witnessed the hardships workers face in material transportation, often in harsh working conditions," said Chen Hongbo, Jaten's vice president. He added that AGVs can serve as "mechanical legs," designed to relieve people from labor-intensive, monotonous, repetitive, and hazardous tasks.

Photo shows the exhibition booth of Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd. at the 2024 Mechanical Components & Technology Expo in Osaka, Japan. (Photo from the official account of Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd. on WeChat)

The latest outdoor heavy-duty AGV released by Lonyu measures 14.4 meters in length, 3.4 meters in width, and 1.2 meters in height, with a load capacity of 300 tons. It can navigate factories with ease, not only climbing slopes and rotating but also maneuvering through narrow bends with remarkable agility. Specifically designed for intelligent, unmanned transport between workshops and across factory zones, it represents a significant technological advancement.

"Compared to indoor AGVs, this model integrates BeiDou positioning, inertial navigation, and visual perception technologies, allowing it to safely navigate complex environments while avoiding pedestrians and vehicles with high precision," said Zhang Binpeng, Lonyu's chief technology engineer.

Technological innovation is a constant driving force for the robotics industry. Lonyu continues to make technological breakthroughs, repeatedly setting new records for AGV load capacities. "In 2024, we delivered a heavy-duty AGV with a 600-ton load capacity, breaking the world record. We are now developing a model capable of carrying 1,000 tons," said Ren.

Jaten also places a strong emphasis on research and development (R&D). "We invest 10-15 percent of our annual revenue into R&D to ensure continuous innovation," said Chen.

Over the years, Jaten has secured over 600 patents and successfully developed a 20-ton-load drive unit, overcoming the industry's reliance on imported core drive components.

Chinese heavy-duty AGVs are steadily gaining recognition in the international market, thanks to their high cost-effectiveness and ability to provide customized solutions.

A 600-ton automated guided vehicle manufactured by Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd. is accepted by a client. (Photo from the official account of Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd. on WeChat)

In 2024, an Irish construction company sought two heavy-duty AGVs capable of synchronized lifts up to three meters - an exceptionally challenging requirement that many AGV manufacturers struggled to meet.

"They eventually found us through an agent, and we quickly provided a detailed design proposal that won their approval," said Shan Chenxi, general manager of Lonyu's overseas sales center. After the machines were commissioned in Ireland, they received high praise from the client, who has decided to place bulk orders this year.

"Our products have been sold to 12 countries and regions, with overseas orders accounting for around 20 percent of our total sales," Shan noted. Shan added that Lonyu is rapidly expanding into global markets and aims to increase this figure to 50 percent within the next three to five years."

Now, Jaten is collaborating with 70 Fortune Global 500 companies and has established overseas factories. According to Chen, the heavy-duty AGV market is still a "blue ocean." Compared to foreign companies, Chinese manufacturers have explored a wider range of applications and gained extensive experience in various scenarios, allowing them to respond rapidly to diverse market needs.

"This is a major competitive advantage for Chinese heavy-duty AGVs and lays the foundation for future standardization of these products," Chen said.

