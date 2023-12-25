Future factory boosts industrial transformation, upgrading in Jiaxing, E China's Zhejiang

Automated equipment and 5G-powered robots operate in unison at the polyester fiber factory of TongKun Group Co., Ltd. in Tongxiang, a county-level city in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

At the polyester fiber factory of TongKun Group Co., Ltd. In Tongxiang city, a county-level city in east China's Zhejiang Province, various automated equipment and 5G-powered robots are used, and only a handful of workers are needed to oversee production.

The company's automation rate has surpassed 90 percent. Production data is transmitted to smart terminals, enabling the real-time monitoring of production through large screens. This has greatly improved the performance of supervision.

