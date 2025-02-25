Home>>
Trending in China | Bone adjustment
(People's Daily App) 16:40, February 25, 2025
Bone adjustment is a traditional Chinese medical practice focused on realigning bones and joints to relieve pain and improve overall physical function. Practitioners use targeted techniques such as pressing, pushing and stretching to restore balance and mobility in the body.
