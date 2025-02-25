Feature: From Yabuli to Beidahu - the rise of China's professional and mass winter sports

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the Mixed Team Aerials final at the 2024-25 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Beidahu, which is hosting the 2024-25 FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup, has become a significant winter sports destination and is expected to help build a comprehensive ice and snow ecosystem.

CHANGCHUN, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Excitement remains high following the captivating performances at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin and Yabuli, as attention shifts to Beidahu, which is hosting the 2024-25 FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup.

Beijing Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao recently celebrated her return to Beidahu in Jilin Province, where she clinched the World Cup title. "I entered a competition here eight years ago and won. It makes me incredibly happy to win again," she said after securing victory with an almost perfect jump.

About 400 kilometers away at Yabuli Ski Resort in Heilongjiang Province, the snow events of the ninth Asian Winter Games concluded just over a week ago, marking a significant milestone for winter sports in Asia. China's delegation excelled, achieving a record-breaking haul of 32 gold, 27 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

Qi Guangpu, Xu Mengtao and Li Tianma (L to R) celebrate after the Mixed Team Aerials final at the 2024-25 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Both Yabuli and Beidahu symbolize China's commitment to developing professional skiing venues. The two FIS A-level events, the Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup and the Freestyle Skiing Moguls World Cup, attracted 200 competitors from countries including China, Germany, Sweden, the United States and Canada. The competitions featured numerous Olympic champions and world-renowned athletes, providing an exhilarating experience for spectators.

Athletes such as Qi Guangpu and Xu Mengtao seamlessly transitioned from the Asian Winter Games to the competitions at Beidahu, highlighting the strong connection between these major events.

Competitors have praised the pristine natural snow and well-suited slopes. Mikael Kingsbury, the 2018 Winter Olympic champion, reflected on his early experiences at Beidahu. "It has changed a lot. I came here in 2010, almost 15 years ago. It was much smaller at that time. My first win was over on that side. It was nice because we had a bit of sun and less wind, which impressed me a lot."

Horishima Ikuma (L) of Japan competes with Severi Vierela of Finland during the Men's Dual Moguls final at 2024-25 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Finnish skier Severi Vierela, the men's dual moguls champion at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Beidahu, praised the venue's conditions. "It's like pure snow, not slushy or anything, so it's good for athletes to get good grades. The snow condition is great, and the weather is similar to Finland. It feels awesome to win my first World Cup title here," he said.

The 2024-25 season at Beidahu has set new records, featuring an unprecedented lineup of events, including three international competitions, three continental events, eight national competitions, and one provincial event. This surge in professional activities is raising Beidahu's profile within the winter sports community. "This significant growth enhances the appeal of Beidahu Ski Resort," said Jia Ning, deputy director of the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau.

On the third day of the Chinese New Year, Beidahu hosted the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup for the first time. The convergence of high-level sporting events with the festive holiday not only delighted winter sports fans but also boosted the local economy. The resort reported a significant increase in visitors and revenue during the event, with a 59.2 percent rise in visitor numbers and a 51 percent increase in revenue.

Xu Mengtao in action during the Mixed Team Aerials final. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

"We are super excited that, as a global Snowboard Cross World Cup tour, we will also be stopping in this part of Asia. It's also a significant step for Snowboard Cross as a sport," said Uwe Beier, race director of FIS Cross and Snowboard Alpine.

On February 2, the resort recorded its highest single-day visitor count ever. Over the Chinese New Year holiday, Beidahu welcomed 98,100 visitors, marking a 20 percent year-on-year increase, with revenue reaching 55.2 million yuan (7.6 million U.S. dollars), up 23.8 percent from the previous year.

Recognized by the FIS as "China's Whistler," Beidahu is known for its professionalism and comfort, comparable to its Canadian counterpart. Established in 1993, it has grown into the largest single ski area in Asia, featuring 74 ski trails, more than 350 professional coaches, and amenities catering to snowboarders of all levels. The resort boasts a total slope length of 80 kilometers and an area of 275 hectares, with multiple lifts ensuring a capacity of up to 31,000 people per hour.

Having hosted prestigious events, including the sixth Asian Winter Games and numerous World Cup competitions, Beidahu also serves as a training base for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Its ongoing development reflects a narrative of growth and innovation, encouraging greater participation in winter sports within the local community.

The continuous enhancement of facilities and services has attracted numerous skiing enthusiasts, bolstering Beidahu's reputation as a premier winter sports destination. As China's initiative to engage 300 million people in winter sports gains traction, more international visitors are experiencing winter sports in China.

"This is my third year skiing at Beidahu, and the snow quality here is excellent, with warm sunshine and calm winds, making it a truly enjoyable experience. Although it's far from my hometown, there's a sense of familiarity. The resort undergoes new changes every year, which keeps things fresh and exciting for me," said Steve Balno, a skier from Canada.

As of February 6, Beidahu Ski Resort had welcomed 819,200 visitors during the 2024-25 snow season, a 45.3 percent increase from the same period last year. Tourists generated a total revenue of 413 million yuan (56.95 million U.S. dollars), marking a 45.7 percent year-on-year growth.

"We are on track to achieve our goal of welcoming over one million visitors this ski season," said Yan Shuai, marketing director of Beidahu Ski Resort.

Looking ahead, Jilin Province plans to further leverage its unique ice and snow resources to enhance event quality, transforming more competitions into globally celebrated, gold-standard experiences. This effort aims to attract high-level competitions to the province, promote ice and snow sports as an engaging gateway to China's offerings, and encourage youth participation to sustain public engagement in winter sports.

Skiers and snowboarders on a busy day at Beidahu Ski Resort, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

The development of Beidahu reflects Jilin province's broader progress in the ice and snow sector. "In recent years, Jilin has been actively promoting the high-quality development of its ice and snow industry, turning 'cold resources' into a 'hot effect,'" said Sun Guangzhi, director of the Jilin Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

"We are working to build the 'Changbai Snow for All' brand, accelerating the comprehensive development of ice and snow sports, tourism, culture, and equipment. This approach aims to establish a full-industry, full-chain cold-region ice and snow ecosystem," he added.

