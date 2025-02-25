U.S. tariff move leads to lose-lose situation
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
The U.S. has been making tariff moves unceasingly since the new administration took office. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he will announce 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., and that he will announce "reciprocal tariffs."
According to The Guardian, Trump has emphasized the necessity of the tariffs as a measure to address issues related to illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and the massive subsidies that the U.S. is giving to Canada and to Mexico in the form of deficits.
In reality, the U.S. tariff measures reflect unilateralism and protectionism, driven by "America First" and geopolitical interests rather than economic concerns. Excessive reliance on tariffs will only hurt American businesses and consumers while disrupting the global economy, ultimately resulting in a lose-lose situation.
