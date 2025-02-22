Real estate losses from U.S. California fires top 30 bln USD

Xinhua) 10:09, February 22, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Real estate losses from the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, U.S. state of California, could top 30 billion U.S. dollars, and government agencies that receive revenue from taxes stand to lose 61 million dollars or more annually while homes are being rebuilt, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday on basis of its analysis.

"The analysis, comparing Cal Fire's assessments of buildings destroyed and damaged with Los Angeles County Assessor parcel records, gives new perspective to the extent of the toll on the two communities," noted the report. "The fires destroyed structures on 56 percent of all the properties making up the Pacific Palisades. Nearly half of properties in Altadena were destroyed."

More than 300 were commercial buildings. Churches, schools and hospitals were also lost. By far, the biggest impact was on homes, it said.

In all, just under 13,000 households were displaced by the two fires. They came from nearly 9,700 single-family homes and condominiums, almost 700 apartment units, more than 2,000 units of duplexes and bungalow courts and 373 mobile homes that Cal Fire determined were either destroyed or heavily damaged, according to the report.

"About half the single-family properties destroyed in the fires did not have a homeowners' exemption, suggesting they were rentals, and their loss could raise questions about the sustainability of the two communities' base of affordable housing," it added.

