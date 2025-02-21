Many of Trump's early actions unpopular: poll

Xinhua) 11:24, February 21, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has opened his second term with a flurry of actions designed to radically disrupt and shrink the federal bureaucracy, but reviews from Americans are mixed to negative on many of his specific initiatives, and 57 percent say he has exceeded his authority since taking office, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll released on Thursday.

Overall, 43 percent of Americans say they support what the president has done during his first month in office, with 48 percent saying they oppose. Those who strongly oppose outnumber those who strongly support by 37 percent to 27 percent.

"The president's supporters applaud him for deporting undocumented immigrants and cutting government waste. Those unhappy with the direction he is taking the country say they fear Trump is allowing billionaire Elon Musk to dismantle critical government programs," noted the newspaper in it report about the poll.

Almost 9 in 10 Republicans support his actions, while 9 in 10 Democrats oppose them. Among independents, about 1 in 3 support what he's done, and half oppose. The remainder are unsure whether they support or oppose what is taking place, it added.

