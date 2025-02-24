High-level think tank seminar in Beijing explores future of ASEAN-China relations

The High-Level Think Tank Seminar on ASEAN-China Relations is held in Beijing, Feb. 21, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the ASEAN-China Centre)

The High-Level Think Tank Seminar on ASEAN-China Relations, themed "Navigating the Future of ASEAN-China Relations: Challenges and Opportunities," was held in Beijing on Feb. 21, 2025.

Co-hosted by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) and the Embassy of Malaysia in Beijing, the seminar brought together prominent scholars and heads of renowned think tanks from eight ASEAN Member States (AMS) and China, diplomats of foreign embassies in China, and representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Secretary general of the ASEAN-China Centre Shi Zhongjun addresses the opening ceremony of the High-Level Think Tank Seminar on ASEAN-China Relations. (Photo courtesy of the ASEAN-China Centre)

The year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the formal establishment of the ASEAN Community, and also the second year of ASEAN-China People-to-people Exchanges. Malaysia has taken over the ASEAN chairmanship while acting as the country coordinator for China-ASEAN relations.

During the seminar's opening ceremony, Shi Zhongjun, secretary general of the ACC, pointed out that the world has entered another round of turbulence, transformation and uncertainty. He emphasized that the seminar serves as an important platform to promote exchanges among scholars, advance greater development of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and inject more stability and certainty into the region and the world.

He emphasized the importance of China and ASEAN making concerted efforts to align with current trends and make prudent historical choices as "twin engines" driving steady and sustainable growth in the region and even the world.

Ambassador of Malaysia to China Dato' Norman Muhamad addresses the opening ceremony of the High-Level Think Tank Seminar on ASEAN-China Relations. (Photo courtesy of the ASEAN-China Centre)

Ambassador of Malaysia to China Dato' Norman Muhamad reflected on the dynamic growth of ASEAN-China relations, emphasizing the need for both sides to improve strategic planning, strengthen collective efforts, and ensure a dynamic, resilient, and forward-looking strategic partnership in the face of an increasingly complex geopolitical and economic landscape.

Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addresses the opening ceremony of the High-Level Think Tank Seminar on ASEAN-China Relations. (Photo courtesy of the ASEAN-China Centre)

Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated China's firm support for a united, prosperous, and strong ASEAN and ASEAN's centrality in regional cooperation. He called for closer unity and cooperation between China and ASEAN, suggesting both sides create a favorable strategic environment for common development, long-term peace and prosperity of the region, and to anchor the building of a closer ASEAN-China community with a shared future.

The seminar participants engaged in in-depth discussions on both internal and external opportunities and challenges facing ASEAN-China relations, and put forward suggestions for development of bilateral relations, such as facilitating constructive engagements, enhancing multifaceted connectivity, fostering new highlights for regional cooperation and strengthening people-to-people relations.

