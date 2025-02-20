China supports Malaysia's work as rotating chair of ASEAN: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:15, February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China supports Malaysia's work as the rotating chair of ASEAN, and is willing to work with Malaysia to enhance regional cooperation and achieve fruitful outcomes, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim recently said China had been ASEAN's most significant economic partner for years, and this relationship would continue to be a cornerstone of regional stability. He also pledged to enhance cooperation with China to "develop robust economic frameworks and secure a more equitable and sustainable future for all."

On disputes in the South China Sea, Anwar said there should be greater multilateral diplomatic progress with the aspiration that the consultations of the code of conduct in the South China Sea should be concluded sooner rather than later.

In response to a query relevant to Anwar's remarks, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said under the strategic guidance of leaders from China and ASEAN countries, the concept of a China-ASEAN community of shared future had taken root, with significant progress made in building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home.

Guo said that China and ASEAN had been each other's largest trading partners for consecutive years, with the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Negotiations substantially concluded. Visa-free arrangement between China and countries like Malaysia have produced remarkable results, and the "Lancang-Mekong visa" policy was officially implemented, he added.

"China and ASEAN have consistently been key forces in safeguarding peace and promoting development in the Asia-Pacific region," said Guo.

He expressed China's support for Malaysia's work as the rotating chair of ASEAN, adding that China is willing to work with Malaysia to enhance cooperation between China and the ASEAN in areas such as trade and economic cooperation, digital transformation, industrial and supply chains, green development, and people-to-people exchanges.

Efforts will be made to promote the mutual advancement and synergy of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the three global initiatives and the construction of ASEAN community, contributing to more fruitful outcomes in regional cooperation, Guo added.

On disputes in the South China Sea, Guo said China and ASEAN countries had gained valuable experience in developing bilateral relations by adhering to the Asian approach of amicable consultation to properly handle and resolve differences.

China stays committed to resolving relevant disputes in the South China Sea through negotiations and consultations with the directly involved countries, Guo said.

He added China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, actively advance the consultations of the code of conduct in the South China Sea, and strive for an early conclusion of the code of conduct, thereby, jointly maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)