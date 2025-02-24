Former chairman of Chinese aviation industry corporation expelled from CPC

Xinhua) February 24, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd., has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Monday.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by the anti-graft agency.

Tan also formerly served as secretary of the corporation's leading Party members group.

The alleged offenses include obstructing the investigation, engaging in superstitious activities, trading power for sex, and embezzling large amounts of public funds and property, according to the statement.

By taking advantage of his various positions, Tan was also found to have sought benefits for others in enterprise restructuring, mergers and acquisition, project contracting, and employment, and accepted large sums of money and valuables in return, the statement read.

Based on the investigation, Tan's alleged actions constitute serious duty-related violations, embezzlement and bribery. A decision has been made to confiscate his illegal gains, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, the statement added.

