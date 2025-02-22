Chinese, Indian FMs meet on bilateral relations

Xinhua) 10:07, February 22, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday to discuss bilateral ties on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, recalled the successful meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia last year, which set the general direction for the improvement and development of bilateral relations. During the meeting, the two sides agreed that China and India, as two ancient civilizations and neighboring countries, should trust and support each other and help each other succeed.

Exchanges at all levels between the two countries have resumed in an orderly manner, while the special representatives on the boundary question have reached consensus on properly handling specific differences, said Wang.

He noted that restoring mutual trust and achieving win-win cooperation align with the common expectations of the two peoples. Both sides should fundamentally adhere to the consensus reached by their leaders and ensure that bilateral relations remain on the right track.

China is ready to work with India to plan commemorative activities for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, injecting new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, Wang added.

Jaishankar, for his part, said that the Kazan meeting between Modi and Xi has provided crucial guidance for the improvement of India-China bilateral relations, leading to the gradual resumption of bilateral exchanges in various fields and yielding remarkable results.

Noting that the establishment of mutual trust between India and China serves the interests of both sides, Jaishankar said India cherishes the hard-won achievements in improving bilateral relations and stands ready to work with China to speed up the resumption of cooperation mechanism, enhance people-to-people exchanges, facilitate cross-border travel, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.

As both India and China are members of the G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS, it is particularly important for the two countries to strengthen their coordination. India is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in this regard, Jaishankar added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)