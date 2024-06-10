Home>>
Modi takes oath as Indian prime minister for 3rd consecutive term
(Xinhua) 12:07, June 10, 2024
Narendra Modi attends a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. (UNI/Handout via Xinhua)
NEW DELHI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Narendra Modi took oath as India's prime minister for the third consecutive five-year term in New Delhi on Sunday.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Modi at an official ceremony held at the lawns of President's House in New Delhi.
Besides Modi, a host of ministers, including those with full cabinet rank and ministers of state (junior ministers), also took oath on Sunday.
