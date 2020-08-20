Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Ailing ex-Indian president Mukherjee's condition deteriorates

(Xinhua)    10:19, August 20, 2020

The health condition of India's former president Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a brain surgery last week, deteriorated further on Wednesday due to lung infection, the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee, 84, has been on a ventilator ever since his major surgery for a large brain clot.

He is being treated at Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," said the hospital.

Mukherjee, who served as India's president between 2012 to 2017, had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his brain surgery.

