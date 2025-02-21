3 empty buses explode in suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv

The screenshot from a video shows the scene of a bus explosion in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Feb. 20, 2025. Three empty buses exploded simultaneously Thursday night in Israel's Tel Aviv area, while explosive devices were found on at least two others before they could detonate, in what police said was a "suspected terror attack." (Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Three empty buses exploded simultaneously Thursday night in Israel's Tel Aviv area, while explosive devices were found on at least two others before they could detonate, in what police said was a "suspected terror attack."

No injuries have been reported, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said.

The explosions occurred in buses parked in lots in Bat Yam, a southern suburb of Tel Aviv. Videos circulating online showed the vehicles engulfed in flames, with an image showing a bus completely burned, leaving only a charred frame.

Another explosive device was found before it exploded on a bus in Holon, a nearby suburb, and another on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. "Bomb disposal units are working to neutralize them," Tel Aviv District Commander Haim Sargarof told a press briefing.

"This is a large-scale event occurring simultaneously in at least five locations," Sargarof said. "We have deployed teams and officers to numerous points."

He said the explosive devices had similar characteristics, were non-standard explosives, and were equipped with a timer. "This appears to be something characteristic of the (occupied) West Bank," he said.

Light rail service in the Tel Aviv area was suspended as security forces searched for more possible devices. Public transportation across the country was temporarily halted as the Transportation Ministry instructed bus drivers and train operators to stop vehicles and conduct security checks.

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows the scene of a bus explosion in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Three empty buses exploded simultaneously Thursday night in Israel's Tel Aviv area, while explosive devices were found on at least two others before they could detonate, in what police said was a "suspected terror attack." (Xinhua)

