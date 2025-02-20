Home>>
China completes drilling of Asia's deepest vertical well
(Xinhua) 16:08, February 20, 2025
Staff members pose for a group photo as they celebrate the completion of the drilling of "Shenditake 1," an ultra-deep borehole reaching 10,910 meters, in the hinterland of the Taklimakan Desert in the Tarim Basin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2025. China National Petroleum Corporation announced Thursday that it has completed the drilling of the deepest vertical well in Asia, as a borehole reached a depth of 10,910 meters in China's northwestern desert. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China National Petroleum Corporation announced Thursday that it has completed the drilling of the deepest vertical well in Asia, as a borehole reached a depth of 10,910 meters in China's northwestern desert.
