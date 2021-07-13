China's gas-hydration drilling equipment completes sea trial

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has completed its sea trial operation of natural gas-hydration drilling and logging equipment, the corporation said on Monday.

The sea trial received high-quality logging data and verified the reliability of the country's independently developed deepwater technology and equipment, said Mi Lijun, who is in charge of a research institute of the CNOOC.

The CNOOC began its research on the basic theory and engineering principles of hydration in 1995. The sea trial tested the corporation's operational capabilities in shipbuilding, drilling, logging, coring, online analysis, and testing in deepwater and ultra-deepwater gas-hydration drilling and sampling.

