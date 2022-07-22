New record for horizontal drilling tech set in Xizang hydropower project

(Global Times) 15:34, July 22, 2022

Photo: Power China Chengdu Engineering Corporation

A new record for horizontal drilling technology under complex geological conditions was set by a Chinese hydropower company on Wednesday, with the termination depth reaching as deep as 775.6 meters below the ground.

In an ultra-deep horizontal drilling task undertaken by the Power China Chengdu Engineering Corporation in a large-scale hydropower project in Southwest China's Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, the company set a new record of 775.6 meters for horizontal drilling technology under complex geological conditions in the hydropower industry.

It was another significant breakthrough made in the Xizang region after a 1,000-meter vertical hole drilling was accomplished in April this year.

According to Chang Zuping, the manager of the project, the geological conditions of the horizontal drilling work area are complicated, with soft and hard formations appearing alternately, and the existence of several cracks in the rock stratum.

In addition, the abundant underground water made the drilling process and the formation of the hole extremely difficult.

In order to accomplish the task smoothly, the company's exploration department repeatedly studied the drilling process and worked out a detailed operation and emergency plan from various aspects, including drilling equipment and structural design, to obtain reliable first-hand geological data for promoting the hydropower project scientifically and in an orderly manner.

As a hydropower design enterprise with a history of 70 years, the corporation has made a series of significant prospecting achievements, especially in the field of drilling technology, where it has formed a unique advantage. It has made due contributions to the national strategy and promotion of the construction of major engineering projects.

In its major hydropower projects in Xizang, it has ranked top in four aspects of the hydropower industry, including the depth of overburden drilling, vertical drilling depth, drilling of large diameter and horizontal drilling depth.

