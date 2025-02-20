Chinese doctors to provide free surgeries for 600 cataract patients in Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 10:02, February 20, 2025

HARARE, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 600 cataract patients in Zimbabwe will receive free surgeries from Chinese doctors under the China-aided "Bright Journey" program.

A team of 12 doctors from China's Hunan Provincial People's Hospital will perform the surgeries from Feb. 23 to March 1 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, Hong Xiuqin, the team leader, told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Screening for eligible patients began on Feb. 12 and is currently underway, Hong said, adding that the Chinese medical team will collaborate with local doctors, provide on-site training, and engage in academic exchanges with Zimbabwean healthcare personnel.

The program marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe and the 40th anniversary of bilateral medical cooperation.

Hong said the program aims to foster cooperation and exchanges between the two countries by bringing light and hope to Zimbabwean patients.

"The incidence of cataracts in Zimbabwe is high, and we are concerned about the health of the Zimbabwean people," she said, adding that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the cooperation and friendship between China and Zimbabwe.

Boniface Macheka, head of ophthalmology at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, praised the initiative as a testament to Zimbabwe-China relations.

"There is a historical basis to the relationship between our country and China. I believe this relationship is going to be further solidified by this program," he told Xinhua.

He expressed hope for more bilateral medical collaborations in the future. "We hope to be able to increase the diversity of the surgeries that we do at this hospital so that we'll be able to serve our people better and to make the services more available," he said.

Amos Chakaza, a 67-year-old patient, traveled over 170 km from Manicaland Province to Harare for screening. "I can't wait for my vision to be clear since I have a lot of responsibilities. Having poor eyesight is detrimental to my work. I need to see clearly to be more productive," Chakaza said.

Hunan has implemented numerous medical projects in Zimbabwe over the years, including initiatives for maternal and child health, schistosomiasis prevention and treatment, and traditional Chinese medicine training.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)